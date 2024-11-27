Implement MoU effectively

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) and Bollywood superstar John Abraham-owned JA Football Private Limited, which runs North East United FC (NEUFC), for the development of football in Arunachal is a significant step toward promoting the sport. NEUFC is one of the top football clubs in the country, playing in the Indian Super League, and their expertise will be invaluable in advancing football in the state. Unlike other Northeast states, football talent in Arunachal Pradesh has yet to be fully tapped, while players from states like Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim have consistently excelled at the national level.

The MoU must be effective and deliver tangible results. Too often, such initiatives remain only on paper and fail to make a real impact at the grassroots level. The state government should explore similar partnerships for other sports as well. Arunachal’s athletes have been performing well in various fields, and the sports department should identify the disciplines where Arunachali athletes excel and focus on nurturing those talents. Experts from outside the state should be brought in to help further develop and refine their skills.