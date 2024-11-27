Sensitization prog. on RTI Act

AALO, 26 Nov: A one day sensitization programme on RTI Act was conducted by the State Right to Information commissioner headed by state chief information commissioner (SCIC) (Retd.) Major General Jarken Gamlin and West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

During the programme, SCIC Gamlin appealed to the RTI applicants to seek information for genuine awareness. He further suggested providing the information seekers reply with affidavits in case the same is not available in record. He informed the officers to maintain proper record of RTI and issue a copy to the information commissioner.

DC Mamu Hage in her address urged the HoDs to keep the communication channel open to know the status of the information the applicants are seeking. She also requested the chief information commissioner to circulate the practical issues pertaining to RTI.

SIC Khope Thalley highlighted the provisions of RTI Act and important court decisions and said that “the role of PIO/FAA is most important.” He further urged the HoDs to timely furnish the information within 30 days.

Dani Gamboo, HS SIC informed the PIOs to quote the relevant section and subsection while furnishing the information for better understanding while, ZPC Tumpe Ete appealed to the information seekers not to misuse the RTI Act. “Some of the information seekers use the Act as tools to personally harass the officers. Such type of mindset needs to be changed,” added.

Later, RTI activists, panchayat leaders, officers shared their grievances before the house and discussed that irrelevant information should not be sought by the applicant as it adds extra load to the entire office work.

Odi Menjo, PA to SCIC, West Siang EAC/PIO Koj Tacho, HoDs, ZPMs and Panchayat leaders attended the programme. (DIPRO)