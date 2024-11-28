Awareness prog on millet processing

DADAM, 27 Nov: A one-day awareness programme on “processing and value addition technology of Millets for nutritional security in Dadam village of Tirap district,” was organized by the Kimin-based DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Bioresources and Sustainable Development (BRSD), in collaboration with the Khonsa-based Kindle Foundation, here on Wednesday.

Resource person and agriculture development officer Nowang Wangnow spoke on the nutritional importance of millet and its potentiality in today’s market.

DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD project investigator (PI) Dr. Joram Aku Afi (Sci-B) spoke about the women technology park, a project to be introduced and implemented in Dadam for the development of value-added products from Millets.

She indicated that infrastructure proposed under the project has the potential for saving considerable time of the villagers “as it completely replaces the age-old millet post-harvest processing practices.”

ArSLM Dadam block mission manager Kamtui Lowang and Chief of Dadam village Nyamwang Lowang also spoke.

More than 60 women from Dadam village along with their gram panchayat representatives attended the programme. (DIPRO)