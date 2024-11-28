DLMC meeting on MOVCD-NER scheme implementation held

NAMSAI, 27 Nov: A District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting for implementation of Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) phase IV scheme under horticulture department was held at the DC’s conference hall here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

During the meeting, deputy commissioner C.R Khampa briefed on the objectives of the MOVCD-NER scheme and discussed about various stages of scheme implementation like site selection, formation and handholding of cooperative societies/FPOs, training of farmers etc.

Earlier, district horticulture officer (DHO) Mardo Ninu gave a presentation on the objectives and overview of the MOVCD-NER scheme for Avocado and Banana crop, to be implemented in a mission mode in the district from the financial year 2024-25.

DHO also highlighted various success stories of FPOs in state formed under MOVCD-NER scheme. (DIPRO)