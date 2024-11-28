Investigate the ANSU violence

The group clashes during the ANSU election process took an ugly turn on Monday night. The clash between supporters of two presidential candidates left five people injured, with one person sustaining a serious injury. The police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the incident, and more arrests are expected in the coming days. Violence during student union elections is always anticipated, and in particular, the tension had been building for some time. The authorities should have been prepared for such a situation.

However, based on the report, it seems they were caught off guard. What is especially worrying is that supporters fired guns at each other. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed, but this is a serious breach of security. How did the supporters manage to bring guns to the election venue? Also, what was the intelligence doing? Considering the fact that tension had already been building, the authorities should have been on high alert and prevented anyone from bringing a gun to the election. A proper investigation is needed in this regard. Itanagar is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, and if people are allowed to use guns in a crowded place in the capital, it indicates a complete breakdown of law and order. This is unacceptable.