Week-long DAJGUA concludes

KHONSA, 27 Nov: The week-long ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gramin Utkarsha Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in Tirap district concluded at Eklavya Model Residential School, Khela in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The campaign aimed to promote rural development, uplift tribal communities, and create awareness on cultural heritage among the students and the community members.

A series of activities, including discussions were conducted highlighting the role of education and collective efforts in achieving progress in tribal areas.

Speaking at the concluding day programme, Khela ZPM Tumwang Lowang emphasized the importance of preserving tribal identity. He encouraged the students to be an active participant in their community’s growth and to take pride in their culture.

The event was also attended by DDSE K.C Lowangcha, Borduria circle officer Yowa Anya, the students and teachers of the school. (DIPRO)