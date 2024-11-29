Govt reviews health scenario in Siang dists

PASIGHAT, 28 Nov: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, along with his adviser Dr Mohesh Chai, Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng and Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, on Wednesday reviewed the health scenario in the seven districts of the Siang belt.

Discussions were also held on the status of the key performance indices of the health department of the seven districts, safety and security audits undertaken in the district hospitals, and the status of ongoing health infrastructure projects in the seven districts.

The respective DC, SP, DMO and PHED EE of East Siang, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi,Lower Siang, and Leparada districts were present at the meeting, along with Health & Family WelfareSecretary Ira Singhal, Ruksin MLA Ninong Ering,and Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, besides senior health officials.

The minister advocated ensuring that “data are reflected correctly into the system,” and batted for “health digitisation like e-swasthya (online appointment by doctors),” besides stressing that “the district-specific targets for different programmes under the health department should be taken up on a mission mode.”

He sought cooperation from the DCs and the SPs to ensure security of hospital staffs and patients attending the hospitals, and issuing of LPCs/allotment documents for health facilities.

Dr Chai spoke on the threat of the drugs menace in the state and the need to address it through professional deaddiction facilities.

Earlier, Tayeng apprised the gathering of the state government’s initiative to strengthen the zonal general hospitals, and urged the DCs to “involve all stakeholders for better planning of health infrastructure.”

Sain advocated replicating “the best practices and setting a healthy competition in introducing best practices in the respective districts,” and on IEC activities on water and sanitation. (DIPRO)