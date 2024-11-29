Wahge inaugurates integrated lab

PASIGHAT, 28 Nov: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated a district integrated public health laboratory, constructed under the PM – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre (BPGH&TC) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The project, executed by the urban development & housing department’s Pasighat division, is expected to further enhance quality and efficiency in health delivery services to the

needy patients in terms of diagnostic services.

The upgraded health infrastructure is further expected to immensely benefit the patients in availing all diagnostic services under a single facility and ease the costs for various diagnostic tests.

The laboratory will also help the health department in strengthening disease surveillance system.

The minister was accompanied by his adviser Dr Mohesh Chai, local MLA Tapi Darang, Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, NHM Mission Director Morge Sora, BPGH&TC Joint DHS Dr T TaliM, BPGH Medical Superintendent Dr YRDarang, and BPGH senior microbiologist Dr B Apum. (DIPRO)