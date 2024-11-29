Arunachal to get 10 haemodialysis machines

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Indian Oil), Fairfax India Charitable Foundation, and the government of Arunachal Pradesh have joined hands to provide 10 haemodialysis machines under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) to the state.

The agreement was formalized through a tripartite memorandum of understanding signed in Guwahati on 25 November.

Nationwide, there is a glaring shortage of haemodialysis machines – only 35,000 are available against

a demand of over 200,000. Rural populations face additional hurdles, including prohibitive treatment costs (Rs 2.4 lakh annually) and logistical barriers such as travel and accommodation expenses.

In Arunachal, the situation is particularly dire. Many districts lack sufficient haemodialysis facilities, and existing centres are overwhelmed by demand. The state’s rugged terrain further restricts access to urban healthcare centres, placing immense financial and logistical strain on rural families.

“This initiative aims to address these challenges by bringing essential dialysis services to districts such as Namsai, Lower Dibang, Upper Subansiri, and Leparada. It is expected to reduce patient drop-offs due to logistical difficulties, lower mortality rates, and create new employment opportunities in the healthcare sector within these regions,” the Indian Oil informed in a release.

The tripartite agreement was signed by National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Marge Sora, representing the government of Arunachal, in the presence of PMNDP state nodal officer Dr Lobsang Jampa, the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Oil Chief General Manager (HRD&ER) Udit Jain said, “This partnership highlights the transformative potential of public-private collaborations in addressing critical healthcare needs. By decentralising haemodialysis services, we aim to bring lifesaving care closer to underserved communities.”

Echoing these sentiments, Indian Oil’s Assam Oil Division Executive Director Rajesh Nambiar said, “Indian Oil is committed to bridging healthcare gaps in the Northeast. This initiative underscores our dedication to ensuring equitable healthcare access, even in the remotest regions.”

Fairfax India Charitable Foundation has previously supported the installation of 15 haemodialysis machines across Arunachal. With Indian Oil’s additional contribution of 10 machines under this initiative, the state’s capacity to provide dialysis services will be significantly enhanced, directly benefiting patients in underserved areas and improving overall health outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Fairfax India Charitable Foundation trustee Vishal Suri said “We are very grateful to Indian Oil for partnering with us at the Fairfax India Charitable Foundation by contributing 10 haemodialysis machines, thus enabling much needed dialysis infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh. This will help the local communities in Arunachal Pradesh, which had no viable options for this lifesaving service until now.”