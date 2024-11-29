Riko Punyo qualifies for nat’l rally finals in Pune

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Riko Punyo from Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, stood out as the sole professional rider from the region at the Indian National Rally Sprint Championships in Guwahati, Assam.

In the pro pro category, he secured a commendable fifth place, earning a spot in the upcoming finals scheduled for 16-17 December in Pune, Maharashtra.

Expressing the need for government support in nurturing local talent, Punyo highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ untapped potential in motorcycling.

“I urge parents and authorities to support and empower their children and aspiring riders, diverting their energies towards sports rather than vices,” he said.