Wildlife conservation needs new approach

The forest officials of the Yachuli forest range in Keyi Panyor district recently arrested two persons along with carcasses of birds and wildlife. The team also seized an air rifle, air pump, torchlight, casting net, and a scooter from them. The arrest was possible due to the alertness of Ambam village’s people in Pistana circle of the district. The head gaon burah (HGB) of the village alerted a range forest officer regarding the illegal hunting of wildlife and birds by two unknown persons, after which a team of forest officials was sent. This shows that if there is cooperation between villagers and forest officials the hunting of wild animals can be prevented to a large extent.

The HGB of Ambam village deserves appreciation and also recognition from the authorities for his role in ensuring the arrest of the poachers. Despite so many efforts from the authorities as well as villagers, the hunting of wild animals continues in many parts of the state. This is deeply concerning and it is time for introspection. The state government should also review its conservation policies and efforts. There is a need to debate and discuss the failure of these policies. A new approach towards conservation should be made to make it more successful.