DLMC reviews schemes’ implementation in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 28 Nov: The Upper Subansiri District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) reviewed all the schemes/projects being implemented by various departments in the district on Thursday.

Addressing a DLMC meeting held at the panchayat conference hall here, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo directed all heads of offices to closely monitor the implementation of schemes/projects at the ground level on a regular basis to ensure quality of work and completion of the schemes on time.

The meeting was attended by DPO Tapak Rakmi, ZPMs and all the heads of offices of the district. (DIPRO)