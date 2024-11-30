Arunachal win 53 medals, finish runner-up at 1st North East Para Games 2024

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The para-athletes of Arunachal Pradesh displayed an impressive performance, winning 15 gold, 21 silver and 17 bronze medals in the first North East Para Games, which concluded in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday.

Arunachal finished runner-up behind champions Assam, while Tripura finished third.

Arunachal won 26 medals in para-athletics, nine in para-badminton, three in para-swimming and one in para-boccia.

“The achievement is testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional spirit of the state’s athletes, coaches, and sports officials,” Paralympic Association of Arunachal secretary-general Techi Sonu said.

The event also provided a platform for athletes to build their skills and create opportunities for future participation in national and international para-sports events, he said.

Arunachal’s success in the Para Games has garnered widespread appreciation and will inspire more differently-abled individuals to take up sports, Sonu, who led the team as chief coach, said.