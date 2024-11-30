GoAP signs MoU with ITBP for supplying farmers’ produces

Mission Arun Himveer

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 29: Launching ‘Mission Arun Himveer’, the state government on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the civil secretariat here to boost rural economy by facilitating sale of farmers’ produces from far-flung areas in better markets.

The MoU outlined a commitment to supply local produces such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and millet, from participating villages to ITBP units stationed across Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement was formalized by ITBP Inspector General Dr Akun Sabharwal and Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu (who joined virtually), Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and a host of ITPB and state government officers.

Representatives of 14 districts also participated virtually, and in four districts farmers symbolically exchanged their produces with the ITBP.

Congratulating the ITBP and the APAMB, Khandu said that the initiative would help in boosting the rural economy and would also enable reverse migration to rural and far-flung areas. “It’s a win-win situation for both ITBP jawans and the state. The local farmers would get their market and the jawans would get organic and quality foods at low costs,” the CM said.

The chief minister underlined that there are a few glitches and hiccups, especially in meeting the demands under Mission Krishi Veer and the government is committed to solve the issue.

He urged the ITBP personnel to interact with the local farmers and self-help groups and give feedback on their requirements, so that the farmers could produce on the basis of the requirements. He also asked the deputy commissioners to work closely with the ITBP personnel and the army to create awareness among the farmers and self-help groups.

Mein while expressing joy over the signing of the MoU asked the agriculture department to “keep up the supply chain momentum, so that it does not affect ITBP personnel.”

The DCM urged the department and the districts’representatives to develop stronger relationship with the ITBP personnel.

Earlier Palling informed that the initiative aims to strengthen the local economy, support sustainable livelihood, and enhance security along the international borders of Arunachal.