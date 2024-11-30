COTPA enforcement teams seize tobacco products

PASIGHAT, 29 Nov: COTPA joint enforcement teams during unannounced checking drives seized approximately 230 kgs of tobacco products worth thousands of rupees from various shops operating near educational institutions in East Siang district and imposed penalties on 50 shopkeepers on Friday.

As per Section 6 (b) of the COTPA 2003, selling any kind of tobacco product within 100 yards of a school area is strictly prohibited.

The joint teams also conducted checkings at tobacco product wholesalers in Pasighat town under Section 7 of the COTPA. During the checking, tobacco leaves weighing approximately 160 kgs, with an estimated retail value of Rs 64,000, were seized and five shops were penalised under this section.

Section 7 of the COTPA mandates that “no person can produce, supply, distribute or import any tobacco product unless every tobacco product package carries a specified warning, including a pictorial warning, as may be prescribed by the rules.”

In total, approximately 390 kgs of tobacco products were seized and the fine imposed amounted to Rs 13,800.

The seized items were destroyed in the dumping area in the presence of the magistrates and all the enforcement squad members.

The shopkeepers were asked to abide by the COTPA provisions.

The teams were led by Magistrate Sanjay Taram in GTC and Jarkong area, EAC Olak Apang in High Region and Baskata area, EAC J Modi in Ruksin, EAC Yamo Tamut in Pasighat market area, NTCP District Programme Officer Dr Kato Lego, and officials from the police department and the District Tobacco Control Cell. (DIPRO)