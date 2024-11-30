CC steps constructed under MGNREGA

CHETAM, 29 Nov: Cement concrete (CC) steps from the Sippi-Chetam PMGSY road to the Donyi Polo Kumdir Namlo in Dasi village here in Upper Subansiri district was constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on 27 November.

Altogether, 280 job card holders led by Dasi village GPC Koje Rebi Dasi participated in the construction work, village elder Dosh Dasi informed.

The GPC and the GPM of Dasi village urged the deputy commissioner, the district panchayat development officer and the block development officer to visit the MGNREGA works in Dasi village.

Earlier, the GPC chaired the second gram sabha for preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan 2025-26 under the ‘People’s plan campaign -Sabki yojana sabka vikas’.