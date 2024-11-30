Hydrogeological survey for spring rejuvenation

ZIRO, 29 Nov: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) conducted a field survey here in Lower Subansiri district from 23 to 28November, focusing on identifying recharge zones using hydrogeological assessments.

The initiative, aimed at rejuvenating and conserving the Siya Piro spring, was a step towards addressing water security and enhancing ecosystem resilience in the Indian Himalayan region.

The survey was part of the HI-REAP programme under the project titled ‘Scaling ecosystem-based approaches in the Indian Himalayan region for climate adaptation and biodiversity resilience’. It was led by GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist C Tridipa Biswas, and supported by a multidisciplinary team.

The survey involved experts from the ICIMOD, including Yogesh Barola and Goma Khadka, along with GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist C Dr Sivaranjani, and teams from the GBPNIHE HQ and the GBPNIHE-SRC. The team conducted extensive hydrogeological assessments with active participation of the local community.

Student leader Nako Komo provided on-ground guidance, while Zilla Parishad Members Subu Lento (Kalung) and Hage Dolo (Hari) offered significant support to the initiative.

The findings from this survey will contribute to the springshed rejuvenation and conservation framework, ensuring sustainable water supply for local communities while strengthening biodiversity resilience.