DC calls for time-bound saturation of schemes

PASIGHAT, 29 Nov: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu has reiterated the need for time-bound saturation of welfare schemes and convergence efforts by line departments for the development of the district in all spheres.

The DC was addressing district-level officials during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting at his conference hall here on Friday.

While reviewing the various welfare schemes, besides the Smart City and PMC projects, Taggu stressed on “comprehensive planning of proposals with a long-term vision.” He urged the officials to work with the spirit of “Team East Siang” to make East Siang one of the best performing districts in all sectors.

He asked the executing agencies to construct quality sports infrastructure to enable the district headquarters to host national and international sporting events.

The DC also took stock of the progress of upgrading Bakin Pertin General Hospital to a 300-bedded hospital and various other ongoing projects under the social sector.

Regarding the need for timely disbursement of subsidies/loan under various CSS and state government schemes to the beneficiaries, the DC asked the lead bank manager (LBM) to look into the issue at the earliest.

District Planning Officer Tatak Mibang, LBM P Basumatary, and officers from various departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)