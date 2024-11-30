Trg prog on scientific poultry farming

NAMSAI, 29 Nov: Thirty farmers benefitted from a two-day training programme on scientific poultry farming, organised by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra on its premises here from 28-29 November.

The programme concluded with distribution of 150-day old poultry chicks (Sonali and BV-380 varieties) and 300 ducklings (Indian Runner and Khaki Campbell varieties).

Earlier, animal science expert Dr Binod Dr Dutta taught the farmers about the various aspects of poultry management, including feeding, breeding and health management, and stressed on the importance of brooding management, especially in the winter season, to prevent early mortality.

The improved variety birds were introduced in the district under the on-farm testing and frontline demonstration programme to evaluate their productivity in the district, since this variety has high performing ability in terms of meat and egg production, compared to the existing local variety.

Along with the poultry birds, poultry feed and veterinary medicines were also distributed amongst the farmers.