LIKABALI, 29 Nov: Two government quarters of the EAC office in Koyu in Lower Siang district were devastated in a fire incident on Friday evening.

There were no reports of human casualties and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

 The fire was doused by the residents of the area.

Headquarters ADC Mokar Riba, who is also the deputy commissioner in-charge, has directed the Koyu EAC to take stock of the situation and file a report urgently. (DIPRO)