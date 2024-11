BOMDILA, 29 Nov: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar inaugurated a solar plant at the blood centre of the general hospital (GH) here on Friday.

The installation of solar plant was made possible through fund provided by the DC from her untied fund.

Highlighting the importance of the solar project, the DC expressed willingness to support any initiative for further advancement of healthcare system in the region.

The event was attended by officials and staff of the general hospital. (DIPRO)