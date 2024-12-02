Anini wins Outlook Traveller Award for best offbeat mountain destination

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NEW DELHI, 1 Dec: Anini in Dibang Valley district has been awarded this year’s prestigious gold award for the ‘Best offbeat mountain destination’ during the acclaimed Outlook Traveller Awards-2024 ceremony held here on Saturday.

This year’s theme, ‘Exploring through the unknown: A spotlight on emerging destinations’, honoured the destinations that inspire a new age of travel by offering unique experiences. The nominations were done after a thorough review by experts comprising Vijay Parmar, founder of Raid De Himalaya and president of Himalayan motorsport, Sanjay Sonndhi, naturalist and founder of Titli Trust, and Nirat Bhatt, honorary treasurer of Adventure Tour Operator Associations of India.

In 2023 Arunachal Pradesh was named the best offbeat destination in India at the Outlook Traveller Awards. Dibang Valley district has emerged as a major tourist destination in recent years. The famous 7 lakes trek is widely popular and trekkers from across the world come to Anini to do trekking at the 7 lakes. Jimu Mele, co-founder of Emudu trekking, who is considered a pioneer in starting trekking in the mountains of Dibang Valley district, expressed joy over the news of Anini getting the gold award for the ‘Best offbeat mountain destination’.

“We started a 7 lakes trek in the year 2020 with a group of six people, known as Emudu trekkers, in an endeavour to make Dibang Valley the trekking hub of Arunachal Pradesh. There was no homestay or any resort in Anini, nor did anyone ever think of tourism in Dibang Valley at that time. Today there are so many homestays, resorts and everyone has accepted tourism as their priority. That is why I think we have got this award from Outlook magazine,” said Jimu.

He said also that, with the award, now the focus would be on Dibang Valley and standards will have to be raised to meet the expectations of visitors. “Conservation and tourism have to go together. This award will challenge us in this field. Our MLA Mopi Mihu, who is the adviser to the tourism minister, can play a very crucial role. And as pioneers of high-altitude lake treks we are very excited to work together to make the dream of making Dibang valley the trekking hub of Northeast India,” he added.

The other members of Emudu trekkers are Manish Mili, Kanki Miri, Sajan Mipi, Niven Rondo, and Ajadi Rondo.

Meanwhile reacting to the news, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that he is thrilled to share that Anini has received the prestigious gold award for the ‘Best offbeat mountain destination’ at the highly acclaimed Outlook Traveller Awards-2024. “This is a befitting tribute to Anini’s unique charm and untouched natural beauty. This coveted award is a testament to Anini’s growing appeal as a destination that seamlessly blends scenic splendour with cultural richness, making it a standout choice for offbeat travel enthusiasts. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to making Anini a must-visit location and to Outlook Traveller for recognising its exceptional qualities,” he posted on social media.