APWWS concerned over rising cases of violence against women

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Association (APWWS) has vehemently condemned the rising cases of violence against women in Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisation urged all the stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety, dignity and rights of women and children.

In a press release, the APWWS denounced the murder of Ganga Biswakarma, also known as Tayum Yana, in Kakoi on 24 November. The mother of three minor children was allegedly killed by her husband Susan Tayum.

Upon learning of the incident, a team of the APWWS visited Kimin police station in Papum Pare district on 30 November to meet the officer-in-charge of the police station and get an update on the case.

Later, the team, with assistance of a paralegal volunteer (PLV) from Kimin, went to Kakoi, where the incident had occurred, to meet the victim’s family.

The victim’s mother, visibly distressed, came out of her small hut and sat with the team to share her ordeal. She recounted how her family had been living in Arunachal for many years, working in paddy fields under a half-sharing system (adhi system), the release said.

Her daughter, Ganga Biswakarma (Tayum Yana), was a hardworking woman who supported her family, including her husband and three young children.

Through tears, the grieving mother said: “I haven’t slept or eaten properly, thinking about how my daughter was killed like a dog. We are so poor that we cannot afford to care for her three children. My daughter worked tirelessly to take care of her family, and now her youngest son, just 2 years old and still breastfeeding, is left without a mother. The second son is four years old, and the eldest daughter has completed 10 years. My other daughter was present in the house when my son-in-law murdered my daughter. I want justice for my late daughter and her children. I appeal to you all to ensure that he does not come out of jail.”

The victim’s younger sister, who was present in her elder sister’s house on the day of the incident, also came forward to share her account.

The team observed fear in her voice and demeanour as she narrated how her elder sister was beaten by her brother-in-law, the release said.

The team also met the victim’s three children, who are now left without a mother.

Regarding the future of these three children, the team informed the Child Welfare Committee, Yupia, to ensure their wellbeing and care.

The APWWS team, led by its president Kani Nada Maling, vice president Yab Yazor Camdir and law coordinator Oyam Binggep, emphasised its commitment to seeking justice for the victim.

The team commended PLV Obang Dai’s efforts in facilitating the visit and interaction with the grieving family.