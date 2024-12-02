Wangsu impressed with farmers-friendly cooperative societies in Karnataka

SIRSI, 1 Dec: Totgars’ Cooperative Sale Society Limited (TSS) in Karnataka is not just running a business but giving noble services to the farming community, said Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu during his visit to Sirsi in Karnataka on Friday.

Wangsu was in Karnataka as a part of his larger initiative to study advanced agricultural practices and technologies in other states, with a view to fostering collaboration and innovation in Arunachal.

Addressing the TSS board members, Wangsu said, “TSS’ commitment to organising farmers and ensuring fair prices for their hard-earned produce is commendable.”

He said that the TSS with its innovative business model has freed local farmers from the daily struggle of finding buyers.

Lauding the innovative farmers-friendly policies of the TS’S, the minister said that such platforms could revolutionise agriculture across India. “If institutions like TSS existed throughout the country, our farmers would have a seamless marketplace, focusing only on enhancing their production while contributing to national growth,” he observed.

On his visit to Kadamba (a marketing cooperative), Wangsu expressed satisfaction on learning the success story of Kadamba and his intention to adopt its standard operating procedures in his home state.

He reiterated the need to propagate Kadamba’s story across India as an inspiring example of grassroots empowerment. “Such platforms should be replicated everywhere to eliminate the challenges faced by farmers,” Wangsu added.

The ministerial delegation also toured the farm of Seetaram Hadge in Neernsli, which showcased a variety of products, including areca, black pepper, coconut and other non-timber forest products. They also visited a cattle feed manufacturing unit and sales facilities.