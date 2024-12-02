Indigenous Faith Day celebrated

RONO HILLS, 1 Dec: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) celebrated the Indigenous Faith Day here in Doimukh on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Home Minister Mama Natung emphasised the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and identity.

Natung highlighted the deep relationships between tribal communities and nature worship, and urged the youths to harmonise modernity with traditional values.

Natung announced to establish ‘gurukuls’ across districts in phases.

On the occasion, the minister flagged off five IFCSAP youth groups, tasked with touring various districts to promote indigenous faith and culture.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek echoed the minister and exhorted the people to protect their culture and traditions.

IFCSAP president Emi Rumi said that the association has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister’s office, seeking to rename the department of indigenous affairs as the department

of indigenous faith and culture affairs.

“Despite repeated pleas, the request remains pending, but we are optimistic,” Rumi said.

The winners of the IFCSAP anthem competition were also announced during the event with Tadar Chahung taking the first place, followed by Dr Taro Sundik and Techi Kuku.

On the occasion, the IFCSAP’s official website was also launched.

RK Mission Hospital secretary Swami Vedsarananda, government officials and local leaders participated in the celebration.

DIPRO adds: The Indigenous Faith Day was also celebrated in Khonsa, Deomali and Charju in Tirap district.

The celebration showcased the rich traditions and vibrant heritage of the Nocte community, emphasising the importance of preserving sacred rituals and customs passed down through generations.

In Khonsa village, Wangphon Socia highlighted the significance of the Indigenous Faith Day in uniting believers across the district.

The event witnessed active participation of the Tirap unit of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and the Tirap Indigenous People’s Society executive members.

In Deomali, a procession led by ZPM Wangphoon Lowang was organised as part of the Indigenous Faith Day celebration.

The rally and subsequent cultural events drew participants from numerous villages, creating a lively atmosphere that celebrated the community’s shared identity. The gathering reiterated the importance of unity in preserving and honouring indigenous traditions.

Our correspondent adds: Members of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (DPYK) from different circles of East Siang district celebrated the Indigenous Faith Day at Yagrung village gangging in East Siang district with religious fervour on Sunday.

The programme started with a procession in and around Yagrung and Tekang villages, and was followed by hoisting of the Donyi Polo flag, congregational prayer, discussion of religious topics, and cultural presentations.

Speaking on the occasions, DPYK leaders stressed on enhancement of moral values among the growing youths, urging the parents to guide their children in the right direction.

The Tawang unit of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) also celebrated the Indigenous Faith Day with great enthusiasm at the government secondary school (GSS) in Bomba, aiming at promoting and preserving indigenous culture and traditions.

The celebration featured a variety of traditional games and sports activities. The winners and runners-up were rewarded with certificates, gifts, and cash prizes.

The IFCSAP Tawang unit also felicitated the class toppers of 6, 7, 8 and 9 along with the best students, with gifts and cash prizes.

District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam, Gyangkhar village Gaon Burah Sang Tashi, Bomba GSS Headmaster (i/c) Tashi Wangchu, and Bomba GPC Phurpa Drema, among others, were present at the celebration.