Press Club Riders go on maiden ‘Go Green’ ride

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: The Press Riders Club (PRC), a neutral platform of junior media professionals from Arunachal Pradesh, has successfully completed its first ride to Ziro (Lower Subansiri), promoting environmental conservation and media unity.

Flagged off from the Arunachal Press Club by APUWJ President Amar Sangno and APC President Dodum Yangfo, the event emphasised the PRC’s commitment to sustainability under the banner ‘Go Green’. The initiative focused on issues like environmental conservation, global warming, plantation drives, and combating drug abuse.

In Ziro, the members visited the aqua museum and Mother’s Home-cum-Achukuru Children Home, and engaged with its founder, reinforcing the club’s dedication to social impact.

As a neutral body, the PRC fosters unity among media professionals while championing meaningful causes. It invites media personnel statewide to join its mission of promoting environmental responsibility and community engagement.