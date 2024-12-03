Deprived of modern facilities, Puroiks of Bulu  forced to choose; APWS intervenes

[Amar Sangno]

NAFRA, 2 Dec: They believe that their ancestor, while chasing the mythical sun and the moon, came and settled down in Bulu village, where they have lived for generations in harmony with the Sajolang community.

Bulu, a small village of 10 households belonging to the Puroik community, is located on the ridge of the Sirilang circle in Nafra, Bichom district, with a population of nearly 60 people.

It is also believed that the minuscule population of the Puroik community in Bulu village has a genealogical linkage with the descendants of the Kyonkiak (Puroik) clan, who mostly reside in Lada and Bameng circles of East Kameng and Bichom districts.

For years, the Puroik community in Bulu village lived in seclusion, disconnected from their own people, as it is said that they had never been subjected to bonded labour by other neighbouring communities, unlike their fellow clan members in other villages. It was testified that none of the Puroik community members got entitled to bonded labour rehabilitation packages provided by the state.

Recently, the people of Bulu village came into the spotlight when a group of the community members announced their decision to merge with the Sajolang community on 24 September. This move sparked outrage among members of the All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS), prompting them to rush to Bulu village.

“We made a declaration to merge with the Sajolang community out of anger and frustration. Because we were never entitled to the benefits and bonded labour rehabilitation facilities like our fellow Puroik members were getting,” said Sange Raiju of Bulu village.

“Though we know that we are the descendants of Kyonkiak clan members of the Puroik community and our dialect is similar to the Puroik clan of Lada and Bameng areas, we were emotionally carried away,” added Raiju.

The team of APWS, led by its president Bihu Painchey,visited Bulu village on 28 November, and held thorough deliberations with the members of Bulu village and resolved that the people of Bulu village would remain as Puroik community.

The APWS delegation also noted the challenges faced by the village in terms of basic amenities and road connectivity, causing them to be deprived of modern facilities.

The society urged the local MLA to allocate fund on priority for road connectivity, besides developing infrastructure in the village. It further appealed to the Sajolang Elite Society to foster harmony and equal opportunities for both communities.