Hydropower effective source of revenue generation: Khandu

AALO, 2 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday termed hydropower one of the most effective sources of revenue generation as Arunachal Pradesh alone holds 50 percent of India’s total hydropower generation capacity.

The chief minister said this while informing the increase in revenue collection by the state exchequer, which he said is slated for a massive upward trend in the coming years.

Khandu informed that the central government has agreed to give 26 percent equity share from each project to the state besides the existing quota of 12 percent free power.

He said that if the proposed 35,000 mw is monetised in terms of revenue gained by the state in the next 10 years, it would be an astounding Rs 10,000 crores per year.

“The more revenue we generate, the more we can uplift the living conditions of our people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that over the next three financial years, Arunachal Pradesh would achieve a massive transformation in the education sector that would ensure access to quality learning, improved infrastructure, and brighter opportunities for the youths of the state.

Speaking at a public meeting at Logum Jini here in West Siang district on Monday morning, Khandu said that brainstorming sessions or ‘chintan shivirs’ are being conducted across the state, headed by Education Minister PD Sona and his adviser Mutchu Mithi, to understand and document core issues in the department and ways and means to resolve them.

“Once these sessions are completed, a comprehensive report with recommendations will be submitted to the state government for further action,” Khandu said. He promised that the recommended reforms would be implemented fully on the ground.

Favouring quality over quantity, Khandu said that the number of schools does not matter but quality of education does. He said that “the huge number of government schools in the state had deteriorated the quality in education.”

“You will be surprised that in the last nine years we have shut down more than 600 schools. More will be closed in the coming days,” Khandu said.

The government, he said, will focus on inter-village schools, equipping them with all facilities, like hostels, teachers and staffs, and modern teaching methods.

To successfully implement the reforms, some of which he said may be “hard or harsh,” Khandu sought support and cooperation from the people.

Praising the people of Aalo, particularly those of the 31-Aalo East assembly constituency, for reposing faith in the BJP, Khandu announced sanctioning of the much-needed road connecting Jirdin and Eyi via Bumri in West Siang – a promise he had made before the elections.

He also assured to develop the tourism site along the Yomgo river in Aalo township and sought a proper plan and design.

Earlier, Khandu inaugurated a multipurpose hall and a walkway along the banks of the Yomgo river.

On Sunday, the CM visited Silluk village – the cleanest village of Arunachal – in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district.

The village has earned the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village consecutively for three terms.

In a public meeting at Silluk village, the chief minister assured to expedite the process on flood protection proposal and equipping the Mebo CHC with doctors and human resource.

In Pasighat, Khandu inspected the under-construction smart guesthouse, the smart market upgradation project and the smart recreation centre being developed under the Smart City Mission. (CM’s PR Cell)