Govt, oppn break impasse in Parliament; Constitution debate to be held in LS, RS

NEW DELHI, 2 Dec: The government and opposition parties on Monday reached an agreement to break the impasse in Parliament with dates announced for discussions on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution to mark its 75th year of adoption on 13 and 14 December, and the Upper House on 16 and 17December.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who announced the dates, expressed confidence that both Houses would function smoothly from Tuesday.

The breakthrough came at a meeting of Speaker Om Birla with floor leaders of different parties.

The opposition parties had demanded discussions in both Houses of Parliament to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Several opposition leaders, who attended the meeting, also echoed similar sentiments.

Asked about the opposition raising other issues such as Sambhal violence and Manipur, Rijiju said that a decision will be taken in accordance with the rules.

The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of the indictment of US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. This, coupled with vociferous opposition protests over matters such as the Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest, hasresulted in constant adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since the Winter Session began on 25 November.

However, some other opposition parties, especially the TMC, have not attached the same priority to the Adani row and want Parliament to discuss a host of different issues, including unemployment, prise rise and the Centre’s alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in fund allocation.

The TMC has skipped opposition meetings to formulate the INDIA bloc’s joint strategy during the session.

A TMC source said that his party cannot be there just to stamp its approval on the Congress’ agenda.

The Congress and many of its allies have also been vocal in targeting the ruling BJP for its alleged attack on the Congress under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP on the other hand has projected the main opposition party as the principal violator of constitutional norms and spirit when it was in power, asserting that the Modi government has strengthened constitutional practices and principles during its over 10-year tenure.

Proceedings in both Houses were adjourned for yet another day on Monday amid protests by opposition members over the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and other issues. (PTI)