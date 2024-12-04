APPDDWS felicitates medal winning para athletes

Int’l Day of PwDs

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: The All Papum Pare District Divyangjan Welfare Society (APPDDWS) felicitated the para athletes from Papum Pare district who won medals in the first North East Para Games and the National Para Athletics Championships, in a function organised on the occasion of the 2nd International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) celebration in Doimukh on Tuesday.

Those felicitated included Likha Nipa, Techi Datam, Tarh Rade, Nabam Anyiap, Gida Yaka, July Yangda and Nabam Yakio.

While Nipa and Datam won a gold medal each in the women’s 100m race and men’s shot put, Anyiap and Yaka won a silver medal each in women’s shot put.

Rade and Yangda won a silver medal each in men’s shot put and men’s long jump, respectively. Yakio won a silver medal in women’s discus throw.

“I am proud and feel deeply honoured to celebrate the achievements of our para athletes. Their perseverance and success showcased the limitless potential and determination. Their hard work, dedication and resilience are true inspiration for all younger generations,” APPDDWS president Nabam Yall said, while felicitating the para athletes.

The APPDDWS urged the community to celebrate the abilities and achievements of the divyangjan.

In Itanagar, the All Arunachal Pradesh Disabilities Welfare Society (AADWS), in collaboration with the social justice & empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) department, celebrated the day by organising a programme, wherein para Olympic achievers at the state, national and international level were felicitated.

The programme was attended by state BJP vicepresident Tarh Tarak, Kenge Construction Pvt Ltd CMD Ha Tatu, BJP media in-charge Dolang Tako, and BJP media department co-convener Nima Sange,besides ADWS president Damin Kayu.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarak assured his full support and coordination with the association to implement various schemes to ensure equal opportunities and protection of rights of PwDs in the state.

On the occasion, ADWS president Damin Kayu submitted a five-point memorandum to the state BJP vice president and the Kenge Construction Pvt Ltd CMD, seeking establishment of a composite regional centre (CRC) in Jullang with government-provided LPC land; a vocational training centre for divyangjan in Itanagar; a dedicated divyangjan commissioner’s office in Itanagar; appointment of a separate commissioner for divyangjan; and establishment of a weaving, knitting, handicraft, and embroidery training centre in Itanagar.

Responding to the memorandum, Tarak assured to take up the matter with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the ministryu concerned.

Ha Tatu in his address said that the day is aimed at promoting the rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development and increasing awareness of their situation in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. He urged all sections of people to work with persons with disabilities to achieve an inclusive and sustainable future for all people.

AADWS president Damin Kayu (Massang) highlighted the various issues and problems faced by the organisation in the state. He further appealed to the state government to ensure that various schemes and programmes meant for the welfare of the persons with disabilities are properly implemented in the state.

The Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) in Chimpu celebrated the day on the school premises on Tuesday.

Attending the celebration, RK Mission Hospital secretary Rev Swamiji commended the noble role of the DMP school for extending education, training and rehabilitation to the children with hearing, visual and intellectual impairment in a constructive way “so as to make them lead a productive lives in society with self-respect and dignity.

“It’s a matter of pride that the passed out hearing and visually impaired students from this school have been serving in government jobs in various capacities and are also pursuing higher education,” Swamiji said. He extended thanks to its founder chairman and former CM Gegong Apang, “who gave a ray of hope in the life of such children with his noble deeds.”

Swamiji also distributed 106 fleece jackets to the differently abled students of the school during the celebration.

Donyi-Polo Mission vice chairman Dr Okeng Apang extended gratitude to the Swamiji for his noble initiative for the cause of the differently-abledpersons in the state. He also thanked state government and the social justice, empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) department for their support in strengthening the hands of the school authority for better services to the children with special needs.

DPM secretary Dr Animesh Mukherjee emphasised that everyone should come forward for the right of the people with disabilities.

School principal Arabinda Dey presented a brief on the activities of the school.

A cultural programme was also organised by the school students to mark the celebration.

Deepak Nabam Living Home also observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday.

Attending the event, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang emphasised the importance of building an inclusive society. He called for collective action to dismantle barriers, both physical and societal, that hinder the full participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life.

“Disability is not inability. Every individual, regardless of their abilities, has a unique contribution to make. Our responsibility as a society is to provide equal opportunities and ensure that no one is left behind,” Phassang said.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives to improve accessibility in public spaces, enhance educational and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, and strengthen support systems.

In East Siang district, the Spring Child Development Centre (H-Spring Foundation) in Pasighat hosted a special event to honour the achievements and contributions of children with disabilities on the occasion of the International Day of PwD on Tuesday.

The event focused on inclusivity, accessibility, empowerment, achievement and the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

In his brief speech, EAC Sanjay Taram spoke about the inclusion of children with special needs in the society and assured assistance to the centre.

Prominent public leaders Nalong Mize and Mongol Yomso emphasised the importance of creating a society that is inclusive and accessible for all.

Mize highlighted the need for continued support, education and accessibility to ensure that children with disabilities have equal opportunities to excel in their education and daily lives.

Both Yomso and Mize praised the efforts of the Spring Child Development Centre run by H-Spring Foundation in fostering a nurturing environment.

Pasighat Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Lovelina Perme acknowledged the remarkable progress made by the centre and applauded the dedication of the therapists, staff, and families who work tirelessly to ensure the development of children with disabilities.

The centre’s chairperson Dr Oimang Megu emphasised the importance of ongoing support and advocacy for children with disabilities. She reiterated the centre’s commitment to continue fostering an environment of inclusion, growth, and equality,adding that this celebration was a reminder to all that disabilities should not be seen as limitations but as opportunities for children to shine in their own unique ways.

“The H-Spring Foundation run Spring Child Development Centre will continue to strive for a more inclusive world for all,” Megu added.

The main highlight of the event was a felicitation ceremony where the children of the centre were recognised for their achievements.

The invited guests presented medals and gifts to the children.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, the women & child development department, in collaboration with the SJETA and education departments celebrated the World Disability Day with various activities to motivate students with special abilities.

Attending the event, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar said, “It is a misconception to label them as disabled; instead, they possess unique abilities.”

She informed that a Braille lab has been installed in the district hospital to help individuals with low vision overcome learning barriers.

Sagar also felicitated the winners from West Kameng who had participated in state and national level para games events.

WCD Deputy Director RT Deru highlighted the significance of celebrating the World Disability Day to promote awareness and inclusivity.

DDSE LD Komu encouraged students by stating, “Disability is not a curse; rather, it is a challenge we must accept positively.”

Citing the example of Stephen Hawking, he appealed to the students to draw inspiration from accomplished individuals with special abilities.

The event also featured sports activities and the winners were awarded with prizes.

Lower Siang district also celebrated the day.

Attending the celebration held at the conference hall of the APWWS office in Likabali on Tuesday, Extra Assistant Commissioner Kartu Bam urged the people to develop positive vibes among the divyangjan, “so that there is no room left for anyone to feel discriminated in any sense.”

“You should be a source of inspirations for the others; help and empower yourselves to achieving a sustainable future for yourself in line with the theme of this year’s celebration as this is a sort of celebration of diversities of god,” she said.

Resource person and District Hospital GDMO Dr Daniel Ratan elaborated the various aspects of disabilities found among human beings.

Likabali block ArSRLM BMM Techi Yagar urged the participants to avail various schemes launched under the livelihoods mission for persons with disabilities, by forming themselves into SHGs.

CDPO Jikom Doye presented a brief report on the initiatives of the SJETA department pertaining to social justice and empowerment of the persons with disabilities in the district. He called upon the divyangjan to avail the benefit of the schemes.

District Art & Culture Officer Augusti Jamoh also spoke.

The other highlights of the celebration included felicitation of divyangjan, sports activities and a cultural programme. (With inputs from DIPROs)