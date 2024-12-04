Int’l Day of PwD celebrated

ROING, 3 Dec: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) was celebrated here in Lower Dibang Valley district by the district ICDS cell, in collaboration with the ISSE Samagra Shiksha, on Tuesday.

This year’s theme for the celebration was ‘Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future’.

During the programme, which began with a welcome address by ICDS Cell Deputy Director Savitri K Linggi, advocate Laya Mena spoke on the Personswith Disability Act, 2016, while Dambuk CDPO Ijum Doye Bui highlighted various schemes for the divyangjan, such as the Chief Minister Disability Pension Scheme.

Divyangjan Lower Dibang Valley president also participated in the event.

The highlight of the programme was cultural presentations by differently-abled students. Prizes were presented to the winners in different categories.

Eighty divyangjan, besides parents/guardians, and officials of the DCPU and ISSE Samagara Shiksha, along with CDPOs, anganwadi workers and helpers attended the event.