Team Aturto visits Nigla Rehab Khamir

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Members of Team Aturto, led by its CEO Higio Taarak, visited Nigla Rehab Khamir on Sunday as part of their ‘Get stronger with Aturto’ campaign.

The initiative was a lead-up to Aturto 2.3, scheduled for 21 December.

During the visit, professional and semi-professional MMA fighters from Arunachal Pradesh who are set to compete in December shared their journeys of perseverance and struggles. “Their stories resonated with the rehab patients, offering motivation and a message of determination,” stated a release.

Aturto, launched in April 2023, has rapidly evolved into a premier MMA platform, having successfully completed five editions.

Taarak announced a special initiative during the visit: a one-month free MMA training programme for recovering addicts, available any time after they complete their rehabilitation. This gesture aims to support their reintegration into society and promote a healthy, disciplined lifestyle.