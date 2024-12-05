CM pays tribute to Patel, Khathing for bringing Tawang under India

Govt signs MoA with Indian Army for maintenance of Khathing museum

TAWANG, 4 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, under whose directives Major Bob Khathing travelled to Tawang and established administrative control over the region in 1951, which was held by the Tibetan administration.

He said this during an event in Tawang marking the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the state government and the Indian Army for maintenance and upkeep of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valor at Tawang.

“If not for Sardar Patel, Major Bob Khathing and the then Governor of Assam Daulat Ram, who knows, we Monpas and the Tawang region today would have been under China-controlled Tibet region,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister thanked the Indian Army, particularly the Tawang-based 190 Mountain Brigade, for allocating defence land for establishment of the museum and accepting to manage it.

He assured that whenever government’s intervention is required in maintenance and management of the museum, the government will cooperate without hesitation.

The MoA was signed by Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang and Brig. V.S Rajput of the 190 Mountain Brigade.

With this agreement, the museum will be effectively managed solely by the Indian Army.

Also present on the occasion were tourism minister P.D Sona, legislators Oken Tayeng and Namge Tsering, the tourism secretary, the commanders of the 106 and 46 Brigades, the Tawang ZPC, heads of departments and senior Army officials. (CM’s PR Cell)