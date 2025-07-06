Man, accused of murder in Nagaland, arrested in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: A man accused of murder in Nagaland was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh’ West Siang district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Hobibullah Islam, was wanted in connection with a case of abduction and murder registered at the Raland police station in Wokha district of Nagaland in November 2024, they said.

The arrest was made following a tip-off from Nagaland Police that Hobibullah was in Aalo, they added.

Police nabbed Hobibullah, who was working as a mason in the Amtum area. He attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Interrogation revealed that Hobibullah had been on the run after committing the crime, police said.

While the other accused in the case fled to Kerala and was arrested there, Hobibullah took shelter in Namsai district in Arunachal before moving to Aalo, where he continued to work as a labourer.

He was handed over to a team of the Nagaland Police for further legal proceedings, an officer said. (PTI)