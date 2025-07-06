SCERT organizes orientation prog on DIKSHA

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here organized a three-day orientation programme, aimed at enhancing the capacity of teachers and education professionals in effectively utilizing the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform for digital teaching and learning.

The programme, held from 2 July, was attended by 31 participants from various districts and DIETs.

The training sessions focused on navigating the DIKSHA portal, accessing e-resources, creating and uploading content, using QR codes in textbooks, and tracking learner progress.

During the inaugural function, Dr Rejaul DIKSHA and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) national coordinator Karim Barbhuia highlighted the role of digital platforms like DIKSHA in fulfilling the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020, promoting equitable and accessible education for all.

Two resource persons from DIKSHA PMU, NCERT – Sweta Tiwari and Pathikrit Ghosh – discussed different aspects of DIKSHA.

Yachuli-based DIET lecturer Marpak Doke interacted with the participants on different assessment tools of

e-learning and encouraged them to use these tools during teaching and learning processes.

Speaking at the valedictory function held on 4 July, NK Chourasia, the coordinator of the programme, commended the efforts of the participants, emphasizing the importance of continuous professional development in the digital age.

Participants expressed appreciation for the hands-on sessions and expressed confidence in using DIKSHA to enrich classroom experiences and support student learning. (DIPR)