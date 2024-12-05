Sporting Skills

While football remains the ever-popular sport in the state, individual sportspersons, particularly female players, have performed exceptionally well at the national level. Archery, Wushu, karate, weightlifting, and boxing are some of the events where players have excelled. Although none of the players have reached the Olympics, some have gone on to represent India on the world stage.

The three Wushu players – Onilu Tega, Mepung Lamgu and Nyeman Wangu – were selected to represent the country at the Asian Games held in China, but they were ultimately denied the chance due to geopolitical complications.

Recently, karate player Mesom Singhi won a gold and a bronze medal at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship, which was held in Durban, South Africa. This was her third participation in the Commonwealth Karate tournament, bringing home two gold and two bronze medals in total.

In March, Ruba Juju made history by becoming the first boxer from Arunachal to win a medal in an international event, claiming a bronze medal at the Youth Boxing World Cup Adriatic Pearl.

These are commendable achievements.

If special focus is given to individual sports with world-class facilities, there seems to be no dearth of talent in the state. Many of these players are moving outside the state, with some even representing other teams, as facilities within the state are minimal.

The facilities at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Complex in Itanagar and Miao need to be upgraded to meet the required standards to produce world-class athletes. The Sports Authority of India, National Centre of Excellence in Itanagar, which offers specialized training in some individual sports, also needs more support.