[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 4 Dec: Lingdi Linba team lifted the TM Football trophy, defeating G9 football team by 3-1 goals in the final played at general ground here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The football tournament was organized as part of the Si-Donyi Hilo celebration.

While witnessing the final match, Cherom Welfare Society general secretary Tagio Romching Cherom spoke about physical benefits of playing sports regularly. He advised the players to maintain true sportsmanship.