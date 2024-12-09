House reduced to ashes

HAPOLI, 8 Dec: A double-storeyed SP Type building, comprising eight rooms, was reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in Byon Colony here in Lower Subansiri district at 11:34 am on Sunday.

The building had been let out on rent by the owner, Hage Tassar.

One adjacent RCC building (G+2), owned by one Hage Koji, was partially burnt by the fire, informed Ziro Fire Station Officer Koj Taro.

Taro quoted the house owner as saying that the fire was caused by electric short-circuit.

Four fire tenders along with crew rushed to the colony and doused the flames before they could spread further, the officer said.

One fire fighter, Leading Fireman Tadar Takak, received minor injury on his left hand, Taro added.

No casualty or other injuries were reported, he said.