Namsai farmer receives ‘Millionaire farmer of India’ award

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Lachit Thamoung, a progressive mushroom farmer from Juna IV village in Namsai district, has been awarded the ‘Millionaire Farmer of India District Award’.

The award function was organised by Krishi Jagran, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the Pusa mela ground from 1 to 3 December. The award aims to encourage young individuals and entrepreneurs worldwide by acknowledging one million millionaire farmers.

Thamoung was nominated from Namsai district by the Namsai KVK.

“He is a renowned mushroom farmer of the region. His products are eagerly accepted and thus his produce gets finished the earliest in the market. Starting from a small mushroom unit with just 10 kg spawn, he has now expanded to a unit producing mushrooms from 300 kg spawns annually by combining milky and oyster mushroom on seasonal basis,” the KVK informed in a release.

Thamoung has a processing unit certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for production of value-added mushroom and meat products.

“This recognition is a testament to his dedication and interest to follow scientific methods, innovations in agriculture along with his perseverance to empower fellow farmers,” the KVK said.