ASSU demands appointment of state’s Lokayukta chairperson

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The Anna Samarthak State Unit (ASSU) has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding immediate appointment of chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta.

It said that the post of chairperson has been lying vacant since the passing away of former chairperson Prasanta Kumar Saikia in April this year.

The ASSU said that it had recently visited the Lokayukta office and found it in a defunct state.

Stating that there was also insufficient staff in the Lokayukta office, it demanded recruitment of officials separately for the Lokayukta office.