Dukam visits Elam Industry

PASIGHAT, 9 Dec: Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam, who is on a two-day visit to East Siang district, visited Elam Industries and its textiles incubation centre at the Industrial Estate here on Monday.

During the tour, the minister, who was accompanied by DC Tayi Taggu, Industries DD Mahtsam Jamoh, Sericulture DD G Riba, ADTH Libang Perme, entrepreneur Likha Maj, and others, inspected the handloom and power loom units, and reiterated the contribution of the textiles sector towards employment generation

and creating livelihood opportunities for skilled weavers and artisans of the state.

“The industry scenario in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region is set to see a transformation through the central Unnati scheme for fostering economic growth and supporting innovative entrepreneurs of the state for sustainable economic growth of the state,” Dukam said.

He urged innovative entrepreneurs to register under the Centre’s Unnati scheme, and highlighted the state government’s focus on skill development.

The minister was apprised of the need for cluster development for local women weavers to tap their rich traditional expertise, and for their economic empowerment.

Entrepreneur Mohonto Panging Pao briefed the minister on the manufacturing and processing aspects of the industry, and informed that Elam Industries, set up in 2015, “is the first and largest textiles industry in the state, catering to consumers with both readymade and ethnic garments with affordability and good quality.”

Pao further informed that the industry currently employs around 150 individuals, and sought the government’ support towards promoting local industries by way of “preferential purchase for local products, so as to ensure that there is no economic drain to other states.”

Dukam, who is also the IPR minister, said that there is an “inclusive nature of the industry policy supporting budding media and local film industry.” (DIPRO)