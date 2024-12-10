Interstate drug peddler arrested

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The Naharlagun police on Sunday arrested an interstate drug peddler, identified as Md Babul Islam (24), a resident of Lakhimpur (Assam), from his rented house in Lower Model Village, Naharlagun.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted in his rented house, based on credible information about his involvement in supplying cannabis to the youths of the Itanagar Capital Region.

During the search by a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, 3.5 kgs of suspected cannabis was recovered from the rented house of the accused.

“The contraband was packed, sealed, and secured as per the procedures outlined in the NDPS Act,” the SP informed in a release.

A case [u/s 20(b)(ii)(B), NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard, and the accused is in police custody for further interrogation.