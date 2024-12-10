Dy speaker takes stock of projects in L’bali

LIKABALI, 9 Dec: Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyicyor took stock of major ongoing projects in Likabali township in Lower Siang district on Monday.

While inspecting the under-construction district hospital, he asked the executing agency and the contractors to complete the work by March 2025. The upgradation of the 40-bedded district hospital, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,409.63 lakhs, is being funded by the NEC.

During the inspection of the storm water drain in Likabali, Nyicyor urged the construction agency to “maintain the standard carriage width of 7 metres while constructing the drain.” He said that the “construction of the drain should be in alignment with the standard carriage width of internal roads, so that there is no obstruction of traffic load and management in the future.”

He also urged the residents of Likabali town to cooperate with the executing agency to ensure that the quality of the storm water drain, on which Rs 2 crores have been incurred so far, is of the correct standard.

The deputy speaker also inspected the under-construction 50-bedded AYUSH hospital here.

Nyicyor was accompanied by Lower Siang DC Rujjum Rakshap, Likabali ZPM Senbom Taipodia, members of the district monitoring committee and the local development monitoring committee, contractors, engineers of the water resources division and the public works department, GWS Lower Siang president Sengo Taipodia, and others. (DIPRO)