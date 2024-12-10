Fish feed, fingerlings distributed

SHERGAON, 9 Dec: Free fish feed were distributed to fish farmers of West Kameng district under the NEH programme of Bhubaneswar (Odisha)-based Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), in collaboration with the district fisheries department, here on Monday.

The programme was a continuation of a workshop conducted on 22 October by the CIFA in headquarters Bomdila. During the workshop, CIFA principal scientists Dr S Adhikari and Dr CK Mishra interacted with carp farmers and distributed carp fingerlings to 50 fish farmers to boost carp production in the district and the state. (DIPRO)

