Field day on maize cultivation

YACHULI, 9 Dec: Twenty-four farmers participated in a field day programme on ‘localised manure application and promotion of rabi maize variety HQPM-1’, organised by the Keyi Panyor Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Monday.

During the programme, agronomist Yowanunu encouraged the farmers to grow maize, particularly during the rabi season, as there is more demand for maize cobs in winter.

Soil science expert Dr Pema Khandugoiba explained judicious application of organic fertilisers through localised placement, and its advantages.