Anti-corruption forum exhorts youths to fight corruption

LIKABALI, 9 Dec: The Lower Siang Anti-Corruption Forum observed the International Anti-Corruption Day, themed ‘Uniting with youth against corruption: Shaping tomorrow’s integrity’, here on Monday.

The event brought together youths, activists, and leaders to put a spotlight on the critical role of young people in combating corruption.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the forum’s president Jumnya John Dini exhorted the youths to come forward and fight against corruption.

Highlighting the negative impacts of corruption, Dini said that “corruption erodes the fabric of society, stifles progress and deprives the youths of educational opportunities, job prospects, engagement in public life, success in sports, and access to healthcare and other essential services.”

“Additionally, it contributes to environmental degradation and climate destruction,” he said.

“Our world confronts numerous challenges, tragedies, inequalities, and injustices, many of which are tied to corruption,” Dini said.

He said that with 1.9 billion young people in the world, fighting corruption is vital for the future of nearly a quarter of the global population.

“While young people are significantly affected by corruption, they also have the potential to become powerful agents of change in the fight for a future rooted in integrity,” the forum’s president said.

The event underscored the power of youths as a driving force against corruption, highlighting their role in shaping a transparent and accountable future.

Dini welcomed the state cabinet’s decision to change the nomenclature of the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“This move underscores the state government’s commitment to addressing corruption comprehensively,” he said.

The forum’s general secretary Geto Taba provided details to contact the forum through social media platforms and the helpline number +919774064435.

The forum’s Likabali unit general secretary Tegum Chisi also spoke and appealed to the public to come forward against corruption.