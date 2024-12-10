Sartang villages to merge with Bomdila admin jurisdiction

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 9 Dec: The Sartang villages under Dirang and Nafra administrations have decided to merge with the Bomdila administrative jurisdiction in West Kameng district.

This development follows Nafra’s integration into the newly created Bichom district. Consequent upon the creation of Bichom, the residents of Sartang villages in both Dirang and Nafra were called to seek their feedback regarding the administrative unit in a public hearing organised in Salari in West Kameng district on Monday.

The hearing, chaired by Dirang ADC Hage Tarung, dwelt on whether the villagers would prefer to come under Dirang or Bomdila administration.

Jerigaon, Khoina, Duthung, Saddle, Dingchangpam, and Bachiribo are already under the Nafra administrative jurisdiction, while Salari, Darbu, Rahung, Warjong, and Dangshing come under the Dirang administrative jurisdiction.

The stakeholders chose Bomdila, as it is geographically convenient and easily accessibility for the communities. During the hearing, the Sartang population of all the villages voted for Bomdila as their administrative unit.

The meeting was attended by, among others, ThembangZPM Jam Tsering, Jirigaon ZPM Chewang Lhamu, Thembang CO Moyir Kato, senior leaders of the Sartang community, GBs, and PRI members.