MLA inaugurates CCTV monitoring room

DAPORIJO, 10 Dec: Local MLA Taniya Soki inaugurated the CCTV monitoring room at the police station here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday. Thirty-eight strategic locations of the township are now under CCTV surveillance.

The MLA also inaugurated a digital board reading ‘I Love Daporijo’, in the presence of DC Tasso Gambo,SP Mridul Yadav, HoDs, and others.

The MLA commended the DC, saying that he (the DC) could “manage funds judiciously and effectively despite fund hurdles.”

He urged the residents to love Daporijo, and said that while he has been working earnestly for the betterment of the township, more needs to be done for its further development. He gave assurance that other parts of the township would be put under CCTV surveillance with fund from his MLALAD fund in the coming months.

The SP expressed appreciation for the DC for having the CCTV cameras installed, saying that it would help the police department in identifying wrongdoers and traffic violators in the township area. (DIPRO)