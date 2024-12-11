Govt has taken proactive steps to make Arunachal investment-friendly: Dukam

NIGLOK, 10 Dec: “The state government has taken proactive initiatives to make Arunachal one of the most investment-friendly destinations and to firmly place the state in the industry map of the country,” said Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday.

The minister said this during the inauguration of the Aether Alloys LLP, a ferro silicone manufacturing plant/factory, at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) here in Ruksin subdivision of East Siang district.

Exhorting more entrepreneurs and investors to invest in the state, the minister said that the state government is committed to provide infrastructure and policy support and create conducive business environment for investors.

Terming the project a major milestone in the industrial development of the state, the minister said that “the project is expected to create numerous employment opportunities, boost local economy and contribute to India’s self-reliance in ferro silicone production.”

Earlier, the minister visited the Siang rubber processing unit, Patanjali Foods Ltd, at the IGC.

Aether Alloys LLP CEO Niraj Sharma highlighted the state-of-the-art technologies and standard practices adopted by the plant, adding that this initiative would contribute in boosting the GDP of the state.

MLA cum power minister’s adviser Jikke Tako Tanui assured to provide all-out effort in providing power supply to the industrialisation process.

Local MLA Ninong Ering in his speech expressed hope that the project would benefit the local people by creating employment opportunities. DC Tayi Taggu said that the district is poised to be an economic hub.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, adviser to DCM Anupam Tangu, SP Pankaj Lamba, former MLA and entrepreneur Likha Maj, Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo, Power Department CE TK Tara and Industry Director Gyabo Pertin, among others, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)