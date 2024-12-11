Outreach prog on fisheries schemes of central govt

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: An outreach programme on various schemes in the fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying sectors was organised by the union fisheries department in the hybrid mode, with support from the state fisheries department and Guwahati(Assam)-based Northeast regional centre of Hyderabad (Telangana)-based National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) on Tuesday.

Altogether 40 fish farmers, members of FFPO and the cooperative society of Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri districts, along with officers from the directorate concerned participated in the live session. The officers concerned and farmers from other districts also joined the session virtually.

During the programme, experts from the NFDB and principal scientist from the Directorate of Cold Water Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, disseminated information about the schemes available with the department of fisheries of the union government, like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya-Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY), the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), entrepreneur models in fisheries and aquaculture, group accident insurance schemes (GAIS), aquaculture insurance under PM-MKSSY, cold water fisheries, especially trout culture for livelihood generation, etc, and procedure to avail the schemes.

Onboarding of all the fish farmers and other stakeholders to the National Fisheries Digital Portal and its importance and benefit were also discussed threadbare.

Earlier, state Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari urged the participants to gain knowledge from the experts about various schemes and clear their doubts, if any, according to an official release.